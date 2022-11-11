iPhone 14 Pro's Action Mode shown off in new video

The iPhone 14 Pro's Action Mode has been put to the test and came out shining.

Today, Apple posted a new video that shows off Action Mode, the new video feature that comes packed in the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The four setups used to test out Action Mode are Follow Cam Handoff, Aerial Tracking Shot, 360 Rotation, and Rolling Shot. From following a skateboarder using parkour, using a trampoline to capture a dunk, circling a juggler using a ramp, and catching a bike tire shot by shoving themselves in an actual rolling tire, the team really put Action Mode to the test.

You can check out the video on YouTube below:

Apple can't make enough iPhone 14 Pro models

While Apple continues to promote the features of the iPhone 14 Pro, the company is having trouble meeting the demand for the phones. According to analysis from David Vogt from investment bank UBS, which tracked the new iPhone's availability across 30 countries, lead times on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have increased from 20 days to 25 days. Vogt attributes the increased lead times for the latest pro iPhones due to the company exceeding sales expectations after their launch.

There's a lot more to love with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than just Action Mode. Both phones feature the new Dynamic Island, an Always-On Display, huge upgrades to the camera system including a 48MP main sensor, and even better battery life. They also contain Apple's new Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite safety features.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still hard to find, locating an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is so easy that Apple has actually cut production.