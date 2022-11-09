iPhone 14 Pro's reliance on Samsung displays cut as new supplier comes online
LG Display is taking over some of the work from Samsung.
According to a new report, Samsung is no longer the only company providing displays for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
While Samsung has been responsible for every display that went into Apple's pro models since their release in September, that is all now about to change, with LG Display reportedly picking up some of Samsung's business and reducing Apple's reliance on a single provider into the bargain.
Good business
Apple has been looking for ways to diversify its manufacturing lines in recent months, and while that has generally involved trying to move some manufacturing outside of China, it's also wise not to rely too heavily on one company wherever possible. This move to using two suppliers for the specialist screens that go into iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets is a good example of that.
ETNews reports that Apple is now using LG Display for some of its LPTO OLED displays, the type that is used in its high-end models. The LPTO design allows for the variable refresh rate that begins at 1Hz and goes all the way to 120Hz to bring ProMotion support to the iPhone. The 1Hz refresh support is also what allows the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to bring the Always-On Display to Apple's phones for the first time.
"This is the first time that LG Display supplied LTPO OLED to Apple for mass-produced mobile products," the report notes, adding that the technology also allows for significantly reduced power usage.
The report says that LG Display is expected to post boosted fourth-quarter earnings as a result of the new orders.
