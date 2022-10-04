Best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro case

The incredible iPhone 14 Pro impresses us with its camera upgrades, 5G, all-day battery life, the A16 Bionic chip, Always-On display, Dynamic Island, and new safety capabilities. Protect your investment against life's inevitable bumps with a good case. Here are some of the best heavy duty rugged cases for iPhone 14 Pro you can buy.

The best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases

Which heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 case is the best for you?

You've made a substantial investment in your iPhone 14 Pro, and you want to keep it in tip top shape. It's definitely one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever released.

I'm a huge fan of the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ cases, as is Apple: you'll find these cases on the shelf at your local Apple Store. You know Apple doesn't give shelf space to just any old accessories. I prefer cases that add some personality as well as protection to my iPhone. This case has a nice, thick bumper and a raised lip for screen protection and another raised lip around the camera module. It's MagSafe compatible and it comes in so many great designs from plain to colorful.

For all-over protection, you can't beat the Case-Mate [3 in 1] Protection Pack - iPhone 14 Pro Case. It includes a screen protector and a camera protector for one low price. Since it's totally clear, you can still see the iPhone 14 Pro color that you so carefully selected. Case-Mate also makes a ton of other colorful, fun cases that do the job and add a bit of personality as well. If you don't choose this one, be sure to pick up one of the best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors to work with your case of choice.