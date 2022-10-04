Best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro case
Keep your precious iPhone 14 Pro safe and secure.
The incredible iPhone 14 Pro impresses us with its camera upgrades, 5G, all-day battery life, the A16 Bionic chip, Always-On display, Dynamic Island, and new safety capabilities. Protect your investment against life's inevitable bumps with a good case. Here are some of the best heavy duty rugged cases for iPhone 14 Pro you can buy.
The best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases
No compromises
We love the OtterBox Symmetry Series cases, as you can tell from our review of a previous model. While not being overly bulky, it triples military standard drop test standards. The case is made from 50% recycled materials, offers antimicrobial protection, is MagSafe-compatible, and comes in so many designs that you're sure to find one that suits you.
Get a grip
The best way to prevent damage to your iPhone is not to drop it in the first place, and this case is designed to do just that. It feels super comfortable and secure in the hand with its textured, grooved edges. Plus it's ultra-protective and MagSafe-compatible and it comes in a bunch of designs.
Dual-layer
This is one tough case, offering 8-foot drop protection and Microban to prevent bacterial growth. It comes in a bunch of colorways and it's MagSafe-compatible so you can use your favorite MagSafe accessories with it.
Basically a tank
This one looks like it's right out of the latest Transformers film. The built-in screen protector offers protects that gorgeous screen and the kickstand on the back lets you watch videos on the go.
Clear choice
It's all here: a screen protector, a camera module protector, and a case that offers 15-foot drop protection and textured grip edges to prevent drops in the first place. Plus the case is clear so you can show off the gorgeous color you've selected for your iPhone 14 Pro.
Make a statement
The Casely Bold Plus MagSafe iPhone Case makes a bold statement. In our review of an earlier model, we raved about the bold, vivid colors and tough protection. Choose from famous artists' designs like Frida Kahlo (pictured) and Van Gogh and many other colorful options.
Stylish protection
Bring a bit of whimsy and color to your iPhone 14 Pro along with 10-foot drop protection. You can find Sonix cases at high-end department stores for good reason: these are great MagSafe cases that come in plenty of trendy, stylish designs, as pointed out in our review of a previous model.
Tough and cool
We have reviewed several other Urban Armor Gear iPhone cases and love how they are consistently protective, cool-looking, and yet feather-light. This case features a hard outer armor shell and impact-resistant soft core. This adds up to a whopping 18 feet of drop protection.
So many designs
Do you like cases that are just a bit different? You'll definitely find one to love with the CASETiFY Impact Case. In our review of an earlier model, we pointed out that while you may notice its looks first, this is a tough case offering 8.2-foot drop protection.
Which heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 case is the best for you?
You've made a substantial investment in your iPhone 14 Pro, and you want to keep it in tip top shape. It's definitely one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever released.
I'm a huge fan of the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ cases, as is Apple: you'll find these cases on the shelf at your local Apple Store. You know Apple doesn't give shelf space to just any old accessories. I prefer cases that add some personality as well as protection to my iPhone. This case has a nice, thick bumper and a raised lip for screen protection and another raised lip around the camera module. It's MagSafe compatible and it comes in so many great designs from plain to colorful.
For all-over protection, you can't beat the Case-Mate [3 in 1] Protection Pack - iPhone 14 Pro Case. It includes a screen protector and a camera protector for one low price. Since it's totally clear, you can still see the iPhone 14 Pro color that you so carefully selected. Case-Mate also makes a ton of other colorful, fun cases that do the job and add a bit of personality as well. If you don't choose this one, be sure to pick up one of the best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors to work with your case of choice.
Karen is a contributor to iMore.com as a writer, social media manager, and co-host of the iMore Show. She’s been writing about Apple since 2010 with a year-long break to work at an Apple Store as a product specialist. Before joining iMore in 2018, Karen wrote for AppAdvice and WatchAware. She’s an early adopter who used to wait in long lines on release days before pre-ordering made things much easier. Karen is a wife and mom (and dog mom) who is also a part-time teacher and occasional movie extra. She loves to travel the world and is always looking for portable tech and accessories so she can work from anywhere.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will