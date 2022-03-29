When I had the original iPhone, I chose not to use a case and one day dropped it on the concrete on my way to work. As you may have guessed, the screen shattered and I was devastated. Ever since, I've been a proud advocate for using some kind of case on your iPhone to protect it from everyday bumps and drops, because nothing is sadder than a broken iPhone. But when it comes to choosing a case, I can be rather picky. Depending on my mood, I usually want something that is fashionable or cute, but still dependable on drop protection. And ever since the iPhone 12, MagSafe is also a requirement. As you can see, that's a lot of boxes to tick off for me. Thankfully, Sonix makes a good lineup of MagSafe iPhone cases for anyone who is looking for a great cute case that has it all. It's one of my favorite cases for my iPhone 13 Pro.

Sonix MagSafe iPhone case Bottom line: Sonix offers a ton of variety in terms of cute and fashionable designs and patterns. These cases also offer full MagSafe compatibility and dependable protection. The Good Plenty of cute designs and patterns

Slim profile

10-foot drop protection

MagSafe compatible

Antimicrobial material, easy-click buttons The Bad Pricey

Designs may not be for everyone From $45 at Amazon

From $45 at Sonix

Sonix MagSafe iPhone case: Price and availability

Sonix cases are available direct from Sonix's website, or you can find them at retailers like Amazon. You can also check out some Sonix products at carrier stores like AT&T. There is a large variety of different designs and patterns to choose from, though the best selection for that is on Sonix's website. Every now and then, Sonix does special, limited-edition collaborations with other brands, such as the current Sonix x Sanrio collection, which has been updated for Cinnamoroll's 20th anniversary. The range of MagSafe cases from Sonix start at $45. Sonix MagSafe iPhone case: Cute protection for daily use

Sonix MagSafe iPhone case is made with a flexible, antimicrobial material that makes it easy to get the case on and off when needed. Though most of the cases are a glossy finish, Sonix claims that these also have a scratch-resistant coating, so it's definitely more durable through everyday wear and tear. This coating is also resistant to marks that may be left behind with some MagSafe accessories, which is a huge bonus for me. And like a lot of companies right now, these cases are also made with sustainable, eco-friendly materials. I'm not sure if it's 100% compostable like the Pela case, but Sonix says it's "biodegradable." The Sonix MagSafe iPhone case has an overall slim profile. So if you're worried about bulk, don't — the case itself is very sleek and lightweight. I'm honestly a big fan of the raised lip around the front screen that this case provides. It is thick enough to protect your screen from surfaces if placed screen-down, but it won't interfere with your screen protector either. And even though it looks "thick," it doesn't get in the way at all when you use your phone. So when you perform swipe gestures, there is zero issue when coming in from the screen edges.

Sonix makes MagSafe cases that not only look cute but are super protective and durable too.

The cutouts on the Sonix MagSafe iPhone case are very precise, but leave you a bit of room for leeway. So the opening for the charging port should accommodate most Lightning charging cables, speakers are not muffled, and the silent toggle is easy to access. On the back, the opening for the camera is non-intrusive so it won't get in the way of photographs. For the iPhone 13 Pro, it's also raised enough to fit the large camera bump. Now, one of my biggest nitpicks with pretty much any phone case is how the buttons feel once the case is on. I have come across cases that make the buttons hard to press, or they feel squishy with no tactile feedback. Thankfully, Sonix cases have some of the best button covers. They are incredibly tactile, and pretty much feel like the natural button press when you don't have a case on. It's one of my favorite features of a Sonix case, and a big reason why I usually end up returning to the few Sonix cases that I have. If you value a good button click, you can't go wrong with Sonix.

And since this review is covering the MagSafe version of Sonix's cases, I must say that the magnets are incredibly strong. My most-used MagSafe accessory is the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, and it stays on the Sonix case very well. In fact, I really have to put force in my pull when removing it, because it's on there pretty darn good. I also have no problem with my MagSafe car mounts or even MagSafe battery packs. I have tried out some MagSafe cases where the magnets are kind of weak, so I really like how strong Sonix's magnets are in comparison. Sonix MagSafe iPhone case: The designs may not be your taste

When it comes to Sonix MagSafe iPhone cases, I honestly don't really have any complaints. But I suppose that the designs may not be for everyone — they definitely lean more towards the feminine side, I guess. And the cases are a little pricey at $45 a pop. However, they are some of the most high-quality cases I've used. Sonix MagSafe iPhone case: Competition

When it comes to phone cases, there is certainly no shortage. In fact, I would even say that the market is oversaturated, so a case really needs to grab my attention before I consider it. If you want another great iPhone case that has MagSafe options and is super protective, check out Velvet Caviar. You'll find plenty of unique and fashionable designs, and they're also durable, no matter what you happen to throw at them. Velvet Caviar cases are also a little less, as they tend to start at $35. Another good option for a cute MagSafe case are the Kate Spade cases. These come in a clear, hardshell design with a few different holographic patterns. The clear shell allows you to show off your iPhone color, such as the new green iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, and still has MagSafe compatibility. It's a little pricier though at $50, but that's probably because of the Kate Spade name. Sonix MagSafe iPhone case: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a cute and fashionable case

You need MagSafe

You love a case with great tactile buttons You shouldn't buy this if... You just want a solid color case

You need something rugged

You are on a budget Sonix MagSafe iPhone cases are one of my personal favorites. It offers plenty of fun designs and patterns, especially if you like collaborations like Sonix x Sanrio. The case itself is antimicrobial and eco-friendly, and it has a scratch-resistant coating that makes it look great, even over an extended amount of time. This coating also seems to be resistant to marks left behind by MagSafe accessories, as I have had no issues over the past several weeks with a few different Sonix cases. And if you're like me and rather particular about buttons, Sonix MagSafe is great because it feels like a natural button press, rather than something squishy or hard to push. It has that perfect tactile feedback. 4.5 out of 5 Of course, it's hard to recommend these cases if you don't like the designs offered or the price tag. It's definitely not a super affordable case, but I honestly think it's well worth the price for the reasons I mentioned above. And if you are into fashionable or cute cases, then there is sure to be at least one design that you'll love, especially if you're a big Sanrio fan.