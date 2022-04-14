Best MagSafe accessories iMore 2022
Next to the advancement of the 5G network service, the best upgrade to the iPhone 12 was definitely the MagSafe feature. This set of magnets is built into the iPhone 12 and later models, enabling an entire line of cool accessories that make use of the MagSafe system for charging, mounting, and more. These are the best MagSafe accessories that you can buy right now for all iPhones with MagSafe compatibility.
- Triple charging dock and stand: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe - 15W Charging Station
- Car mount: Belkin Compatible with MagSafe Car Phone Mount Pro
- Clear case with a bonus: Apple Clear Case
- Best for photographers: Moment iPhone 13 Case With MagSafe
- Mount up: Moment Tripod Mount with MagSafe
- The basics: Apple MagSafe Charger - 15W fast wireless charger
- Clip-on cash: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
- Artsy design: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13
- Easy instant grip: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe: Grip and Stand
Triple charging dock and stand: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe - 15W Charging StationStaff Pick
Belkin wasted no time in producing this very cool BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger that uses MagSafe to suspend your best iPhone, like the iPhone 13 Pro, in the air at a comfortable viewing angle. We reviewed this product and loved it for its 15W wireless charging, two-year connected equipment warranty, and its capability for portrait and landscape orientation. The best part is that it can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case at the same time.
Car mount: Belkin Compatible with MagSafe Car Phone Mount Pro
Another innovation from Belkin, this car mount clips onto any vent in your car to provide a safe, hands-free experience while driving. The magnetic mount uses MagSafe to keep the iPhone securely in place in either landscape or portrait mode. It's the best solution if you like to use your iPhone as a navigator on the go.
Clear case with a bonus: Apple Clear Case
Many third-party cases may interfere with the effectiveness of MagSafe and wireless charging, so it's ideal to purchase a case that supports or even enhances MagSafe, as does this clear case from Apple. Use it with a MagSafe charger for extra fast and precise charging.
Best for photographers: Moment iPhone 13 Case With MagSafe
Moment is famous for the photography accessories it creates for iPhone. This MagSafe-compatible case for the iPhone 13 works with Moment's lens attachments which can take iPhone photography to the next level. It also works with Moment mounts, like our next pick on this list.
Mount up: Moment Tripod Mount with MagSafe
Created specifically to work with iPhones that have MagSafe, this innovative mount will hold the iPhone securely in place for filming and photography purposes. It works with any Moment tripod or stand.
The basics: Apple MagSafe Charger - 15W fast wireless charger
For a simple yet oh-so-functional wireless charger, the Apple MagSafe charger is made to snap into the perfect charging position using those nifty magnets. We reviewed this charger and found that with 15W of fast charging power, it will have your iPhone charged up to 100% in no time. It's one of the best MagSafe chargers we've found.
Clip-on cash: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Simple as always, Apple's MagSafe leather wallet is an elegant answer to the removable wallet case. We tested this product and liked that it snaps onto the back of the iPhone for a safe, secure hold using MagSafe. It holds three cards and you can choose one of four colors to complement your phone.
Artsy design: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13
Unlike the heavy-duty, rugged cases that Otterbox is usually known for, the Otterbox Figura series is light, thin, and colorful. We reviewed this case and found that despite its thin profile, the TPU case will still protect the iPhone and its camera from drops and scratches. The best part? An array of creative colorful designs are offered to express your artistic side!
Easy instant grip: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe: Grip and Stand
PopSocket cases can feel a little bulkier than most, but PopSockets solves this problem with a small removable PopGrip that works with MagSafe. We reviewed this product and loved it for its strong magnets, comfortable grip, and swift on/off process. Just snap it on and off your phone whenever needed for a slim, versatile grip solution.
Stuck on MagSafe
The iPhone 12 was built with MagSafe so that it can click with any number of cool and useful accessories. The best MagSafe accessories will make charging and using your phone easier and more convenient. Of these, we like the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger the best because it charges several Apple devices at once, incorporating the MagSafe magnets to keep the iPhone in the perfect viewing position as it charges.
If that's a little much, the simpler Apple MagSafe Charger also charges the iPhone wirelessly, clicking into place with magnets so that you get optimal fast charging every time. The Apple MagSafe Wallet is another new accessory that adds instant convenience to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. Honestly, any and all of these accessories will add functionality to your iPhone experience.
