Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro hosts a variety of exciting features like Dynamic Island, a fresh design, new camera, video features, and the A16 bionic chip — the fastest chip in a smartphone ever! Naturally, all these premium features come at a premium price, so you’ll want to protect your investment. Keep your iPhone safe and crack free with the best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors.

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard View at Apple (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff pick The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard was made specifically for iPhone, so you know it'll fit your new phone perfectly. It’s an anti-glare screen protector that guards your phone’s display from scratches, drops, and general wear and tear. It also provides excellent display readability in all lighting conditions. (opens in new tab) Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector $40 at Apple (opens in new tab) Ultra-strong The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector uses what it calls UltraGlass, which is chemically strengthened by a double ion-exchange that it says rates up to two times stronger than tempered glass protectors. It provides a seamless touchscreen experience and great visibility. Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Great value The Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector comes with three screen protectors and three camera protectors making it an excellent value. But there are so many other features. For one, it promises toughness to protect your iPhone 14 Pro from scrapes, falls, and scratches. In addition, there are privacy features that make what's on the screen only visible if you're looking at it head on. Finally, it comes with an installation frame and cleaning kit. (opens in new tab) BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector Check Amazon (opens in new tab) $30 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Protective glass BodyGuardz pure glass screen protector provides solid impact protection for your iPhone 14 Pro. It also has an antimicrobial treatment and oleophobic coating to help protect against bacteria and smudges. (opens in new tab) Insignia Anti-Reflective Glass Screen Protector Check Amazon (opens in new tab) $15 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Anti-reflective This Insignia screen protector keeps your iPhone 14 Pro protected from the hardest falls. It’s made of thin 0.33mm tempered glass, but will fully protect your screen with edge-to-edge coverage. It uses anti-reflective technology to provide extreme clarity in strong lighting. It also comes in a two-pack just in case you mess up your first application. Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tough stuff This Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector is scratch resistant, easy to apply, and protects your screen — like insurance, but more transparent. It comes in a two-pack and is made of tempered glass to protect your iPhone Pro from scrapes, scratches, and drops. It provides excellent clarity, and the your touchscreen remains super responsive.

Protect your investment

As the best iPhone ever made, you'll want to make sure your iPhone 14 Pro remains protected and scratch-free. With such a high price tag, this is an investment that warrants safeguarding. You can get an iPhone 14 Pro case to start, but a screen protector should always be next on your to-buy list.

We recommend the OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard above all other picks because it’s designed specifically for iPhone. This anti-glare screen protector delivers premium anti-glare performance, vivid display readability, screen clarity, and will protect your iPhone 14 Pro from drops, scrapes, and scratches.

If you’re looking for something a bit less expensive, check out the Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protectors. This pack features three screen protectors that all have a privacy finish that makes your screen unreadable to those around you, while providing your eyes with vivid display clarity.