iPhone 14’s groundbreaking Emergency SOS feature is now available in these countries

It's official. Today, November 15, is the day Apple releases the SOS via satellite service on iPhone 14 devices for users in the United States and Canada. The feature, which Apple spent $450 million to get online, makes it possible for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max users to connect with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi are unavailable.

First announced in June during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), SOS service will expand to other countries in December, including France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

In announcing the arrival of Emergency SOS, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, notes: "With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid."

Free for now

Every model in the iPhone 14 lineup, including the best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, can connect directly to a satellite via Emergency SOS through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. As Apple explains, it builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite for a more 360-degree approach to sharing critical information with emergency services, family, and friends.

Emergency SOS is a free service for two years from when the iPhone 14 is activated. For current iPhone 14 series users, the start date is today. The feature will not be available on older iPhone models.