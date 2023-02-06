iPhone 15 "Ultra" may actually be a brand new type of iPhone coming in 2024

Apple has had massive success with the iPhone. The vanilla models sell well, and so do the Pro models, and it appears Apple wants to expand its iPhone lineup for those folks that want the absolute top-of-the-line hardware. We’ve heard about this mythical iPhone Ultra before, but it looks like it may begin a new iPhone category instead of replacing the iPhone Pro Max.

In his latest Power On newsletter , Mark Gurman said that Apple could offer an iPhone Ultra in addition to the Pro and Pro Max instead of replacing Apple’s current highest-end iPhone. Gurman is also now suggesting this could be a 2024 release rather than a new model of the iPhone 15.

Vanilla, Pro, and Ultra: iPhone may have three series soon

The Ultra is quite a new product line for Apple, having debuted with the Apple Watch Ultra. The company now wants to do the same with the iPhone. Gurman says Apple has considered an all-out iPhone. Gurman had previously mentioned a possible iPhone Ultra model joining the ranks, but it was expected to replace the Pro Max. Now, it looks like this may be a new model that sits above the Pro Max.

Gurman says, “...instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

So it looks like an Ultra may be coming soon, but likely with the iPhone 16 series. Gurman also told iMore that there may be a bit of rehash to the iPhone lineup that would make for more differentiation between the existing Pro models and the addition of an Ultra.

The point I’m trying to make is that it could be both. More differentiation between the pro and pro max but also something even higher end. Who knows what Apple will name which.February 5, 2023 See more

The sales of the iPhone mini and the iPhone 14 Plus have been less than ideal, and Gurman has said that the introduction of the Ultra may eventually mean the vanilla series is left with just one model, no mini or Max.