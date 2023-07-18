iPhone 16 Pro Max could get an incredible telephoto camera upgrade
Some big upgrades could be coming next year.
We're all waiting for Apple to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups later this year, but the rumors are already starting to swirl that there are big things to come from what comes next.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models won't arrive for at least another year. But rumors suggest that the best iPhone of the lot could be getting a huge zoom camera upgrade.
According to a new report, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max will benefit from a new telephoto camera solution that will feature at least a 300mm focal length.
New levels of zoom
This is all according to a new Weibo post by the prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, someone who has become a popular source of information about upcoming devices including iPhones and Android phones. The post was spotted by MacRumors and suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro's telephoto lens with a 77mm focal length will explode to a figure beyond 300mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
That would give the camera a so-called "super" or "ultra" telephoto camera, allowing for a much-improved zoom capability. The iPhone 14 Pro Max tops out at a 3x zoom, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max already expected to improve on that thanks to a new telescope camera. Now, it sounds like we can expect even an even bigger upgrade next time.
The same Weibo post points to the iPhone 16 Pro Max also gaining a larger camera sensor of 1/1.14 inches in size. That would be notably bigger than the 1/1.28-inch sensor used in the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max lines, with no increase in size expected from this year's new iPhones.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup in September, likely alongside new Apple Watches.
