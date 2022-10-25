Is iMessage down? Some people can't send messages right now
It isn't just you.
It isn't just you — a number of people are currently suffering from issues when trying to send iMessages. The issue hasn't been officially acknowledged by Apple just yet, and there is no mention of it on Apple's service status page, either.
Social media is currently bubbling along with a number of reports of issues, but iMessage definitely isn't down for everyone — if you are happily sending messages now, hopefully that won't change any time soon.
If you want to keep an eye on whether Apple has acknowledged an issue or not, you can check out the company's service status (opens in new tab) page for yourself — that's where you'll also see if Apple is suffering from problems with its other services, too.
Hopefully a brief outage
Hopefully this will be a short outage, with Apple likely already working on getting things back up and running for all. There are already sporadic reports that service is beginning to settle down for some of the impacted people, which is promising.
The iMessage service has long been one of the best iPhone features for those who have access to Apple devices, although apps like WhatsApp are still vital for people who need to talk with people on other platforms like Android.
This story is developing — check back for updates.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
