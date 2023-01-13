Is this the best iPhone 14 Pro clone yet?
It might just be.
Is this the best iPhone 14 Pro rip-off we've come across? Probably. Should you buy it? Probably not, no.
The phone in question is the LeEco S1 Pro, and it comes in a rather fetching shade of blue and something that looks like Graphite, and we're absolutely here for them both. But the design is absolutely supposed to look like an iPhone, including that Dynamic Island at the front.
That, we can't quite get behind.
It gets worse
To make matters worse, the LeEco S1 Pro only looks like an iPhone and certainly doesn't perform like one. At least, that's our assumption, given the hardware that's in play according to a Weibo post by @WHYLAB (opens in new tab)that was picked up by ThePhoneTalks (opens in new tab).
That hardware includes a 6.5-inch LCD with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1600 resolution. But where things go south is when you get inside, right into the guts of the thing.
That's because the LeEco S1 Pro might look like Apple's best iPhone, but it certainly can't compete in terms of silicon. It's running a 12nm Zhanrui T7510 chip that doesn't sound like something likely to compete with the A16 Bionic. In terms of the other specifications, you're looking at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which, given how Android likes globs of memory, doesn't sound like a lot.
Those hoping for iPhone 14 Pro-like photos will be disappointed to hear that the LeEco S1 Pro has a 13-megapixel main camera out back and a 5-megapixel shooter up front. There's a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging as if you care at this point.
How much will the LeEco S1 Pro cost? It's available for pre-order for CNY 899, which is around $135. The good news? You can't buy it — the phone is only available in China.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.