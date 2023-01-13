Is this the best iPhone 14 Pro clone yet?

Is this the best iPhone 14 Pro rip-off we've come across? Probably. Should you buy it? Probably not, no.

The phone in question is the LeEco S1 Pro, and it comes in a rather fetching shade of blue and something that looks like Graphite, and we're absolutely here for them both. But the design is absolutely supposed to look like an iPhone, including that Dynamic Island at the front.

That, we can't quite get behind.

It gets worse

To make matters worse, the LeEco S1 Pro only looks like an iPhone and certainly doesn't perform like one. At least, that's our assumption, given the hardware that's in play according to a Weibo post by @WHYLAB (opens in new tab)that was picked up by ThePhoneTalks (opens in new tab).

That hardware includes a 6.5-inch LCD with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1600 resolution. But where things go south is when you get inside, right into the guts of the thing.

That's because the LeEco S1 Pro might look like Apple's best iPhone, but it certainly can't compete in terms of silicon. It's running a 12nm Zhanrui T7510 chip that doesn't sound like something likely to compete with the A16 Bionic. In terms of the other specifications, you're looking at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which, given how Android likes globs of memory, doesn't sound like a lot.

Those hoping for iPhone 14 Pro-like photos will be disappointed to hear that the LeEco S1 Pro has a 13-megapixel main camera out back and a 5-megapixel shooter up front. There's a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging as if you care at this point.

How much will the LeEco S1 Pro cost? It's available for pre-order for CNY 899, which is around $135. The good news? You can't buy it — the phone is only available in China.