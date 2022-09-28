Kuo: Apple to differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro Max from all other iPhones

Could we be just a year away from the iPhone Ultra? Ming-Chi Kuo thinks things could be moving that way.

The supply chain analyst took to Twitter today to reveal that, according to his research, 60% of Apple's order increases for iPhone 14 Pro models leaned towards the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 60% of the total order increase of Pro models, benefiting iPhone ASP/product mix for 4Q22.

Kuo believes that, due to the ever-increasing popularity of the iPhone Pro Max model, Apple will for ways to differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro Max over the rest of the iPhone lineup next year.

I think this result will encourage Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro Max & 15 Pro to raise 15 Pro Max shipments and enhance the iPhone product mix.

Should Apple differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

It's interesting to hear about the idea of Apple finding ways to differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro Max from the iPhone 15 Pro, especially as Apple has moved away from this more recently.

If anyone can remember, certain camera features were at one time reserved for the iPhone Pro Max, leaving non-Max Pro owners feeling left out and a little short-changed. How can the company sell you a Pro iPhone without giving you all of the Pro features?

Apple eventually engineered its way out of this issue and ensured that both Pro iPhones received the exact same features. The only one that the company couldn't give to the non-Max Pro was, of course, the battery life because you can't physically shove a Max battery into a smaller iPhone.

So, it would be hard to imagine Apple turning around and looking to add exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max all over again...unless we could be getting a completely new model: the iPhone Ultra.

What could an iPhone 15 Ultra be? Who knows! If it's real though, we're already less than a year away from finding out. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, are already on sale so, if you're on the hunt for an iPhone, now's the time to do it!