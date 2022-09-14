Low battery alerts are packing their bags and moving to the Dynamic Island
Say goodbye to that annoying low battery alert.
We've all had this happen. You're going about, using your iPhone, when you get an alert that your battery has hit twenty percent. The alert stops you in your tracks and forces you, every time, to choose if you'd like to turn on Lower Power Mode or to just move about your business.
It's an annoying alert that all of us have to deal with — but not for long...for some of us.
Spotted by MacRumors, in MKBHD's review of the iPhone 14 Pro, the reviewer showed off how Low Power alerts show up on the new Pro models. Instead of an alert that interrupts you, the alert is now moving to the Dynamic Island. You can check it out in the photo below:
If you want to watch it in action, check out MKBHD's review below:
Have you not heard of the Dynamic Island yet?
If you've been living under a rock and haven't heard about the Dynamic Island yet, here's a refresher. The Dynamic Island is Apple's new UI that works with the new cutout in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
As Apple explains, the feature "blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities."
The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch on Friday, September 16. Preorders for both devices are open now.
