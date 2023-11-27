Move fast to save $1,700! This Verizon iPhone 15 Pro Cyber Monday deal comes with a free Apple Watch SE and an iPad 9

One of the best deals from last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event has returned thanks to Verizon, and there are only a few hours left to claim up to $1,700 worth of free Apple gear in the form of an iPhone 15 Pro, an iPad, and an Apple Watch.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch SE, and iPad free Verizon Trade in an iPhone at Verizon, and you’ll find that you save a massive chunk off the full price of the phone. You’ll still be paying a little every month, but this saving makes the iPhone a whole lot cheaper. This also includes an Apple Watch SE and an iPad on Verizon, a total saving of $1,700.

To qualify for this deal you need to buy an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro Max at Verizon on one of its main iPhone plans. As you travel through the checkout you'll get the option to add both an iPad and an Apple Watch to your plan. If you want a free one, you'll need to choose the iPad 9 and the Apple Watch SE respectively. Other models are available but these will cost extra. The other quirk is you'll need to take out a data plan for each device, the cheapest being $20/mo and $10/month respectively. You'll also need to trade in a device, as the bulk of the savings come from the free iPhone, which is offset by the credit you get for trading in your old one.