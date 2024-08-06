New NFL Retro Bowl ’25 game coming to Apple Arcade, alongside two other titles this September

Apple Arcade is almost like the Xbox Game Pass of mobile games. It's a collection of cool titles that you can play on your iPhone for a small monthly subscription. And one of the most popular names in sports is coming to your iPhone, with a new gaming title coming to Apple Arcade.

Just in time for the 2024 NFL Kickoff, Apple’s bringing the heat with this latest title – NFL Retro Bowl '25. The game, developed by New Star Games, is the official relaunch of the App Store classic Retro Bowl, now supercharged with all your favourite NFL teams and players.

You’re the coach, the manager, and the mastermind behind your dream team. You get to pick your favourite NFL teams and players, then lead them to victory with a roster management system that’s both fun and simple. The game flaunts a retro style that’s as nostalgic as a cassette tape, yet brimming with authentic rosters, unique player attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts.

For all you fantasy football fanatics, this is your chance to build a dynasty without the heartbreak of actual league losses. It'll be coming to the best iPhones through Apple Arcade on September 5, and will be joined by two other titles.

Two more titles also headed to Apple Arcade

If you’re into deck-building and a bit of strategic mayhem, Monster Train+ by Good Shepherd Entertainment might be up your street. This roguelite game is all about defending the final burning pyre from the heavenly onslaught. With over 250 cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans, you’ll be knee-deep in strategy. Plus, this version includes The Last Divinity DLC, so you’re getting the whole shebang right out of the gate.

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got Puzzle Sculpt by Schell Games, tailor-made for the Apple Vision Pro. This isn’t just a puzzle game; it’s a spatial odyssey. You’ll be carving away at blocks to reveal cute collectible objects, arranging them in your real-world space.

If you’re not already subscribed to Apple Arcade, the gaming service will set you back $6.99. New Apple device owners can snag a three-month free trial, and the service is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. Whether you’re playing on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Vision Pro, you’ve got over 200 games at your fingertips.

