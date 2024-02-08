Opera's popular iPhone browser for gamers now lets you customize your browser with custom themes, wallpapers, and more

If you have ever been scrolling through the internet and thought ‘Boy, I wish my browser had some music and a cool theme’, then look no further: Opera GX has you covered.

In the new update to the OperaGX app , users can access a ‘mods’ section by going into settings. This comes with a handful of theme choices from the start like Cyberdeck, which is inspired by Cyberpunk, and LoFi Chill, which comes with some nice calming visuals.

The OperaGX app is available for both iPhone and iPad , has shared customizable browsers, and even comes with a ‘Release Calendar’ on the home page which gives information on all the latest releasing games. You can find a ‘best mods for iPhone’ section in the free store for designs that feel more intentionally created for it but everything I tested worked fine on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. On MacBook, Opera is a separate download . The browser has this cool function that shuts down tabs to save RAM. This is designed for gamers who want more power freed up for games, but for MacBook users, it will mean that you've got more RAM for your creative tasks like creating music or videos. OperaGX also comes with an ad blocker and there are plenty of nice-looking themes to find.

Some drawbacks — iMore’s take

I downloaded and tested out the new update myself and came away pleasantly surprised but with a few minor caveats. As far as my testing tells me, mods don’t have background sounds, music, or video wallpaper on iPhones or iPads right now, which are some of the features I was looking forward to the most. These currently work on MacBook only right now but I hope we can get some cool sounds on iPhone at a later date.

Beyond that, I like the other features. The free store you download mods from is loaded with great options, like a pastiche of The Last of Us and a blocky Minecraft-like.

The release calendar is also a great function that feels like it could fit well into my everyday browsing too. I don’t know how much I’ll use mods long term as I might find them distracting but it’s a fun addition that got me to test out a browser I might not have used otherwise.