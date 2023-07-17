Russia's iPhone ban has been extended to iPads and Macs over surveillance concerns

Following a move earlier this year that saw iPhones banned for use by Russian officials, the country's security service has now warned that people shouldn't use iPads or Macs, either.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has extended the ban to government workers who would otherwise use Apple devices during their days, but they've now been told to make alternative arrangements and use other devices.

The move comes amid concerns within the Kremlin that Apple's devices could give U.S.-based intelligence agencies a back door into data owned by Russians, effectively opening a path to wide surveillance the likes of which wouldn't ordinarily be possible. Apple has already denied any kind of back door has been made available to any government, including its own.

Security matters

This latest expansion of its original anti-Apple stance was reported by the Financial Times. The report notes that the "ban on iPhones, iPad tablets and other Apple devices at leading ministries and institutions reflects growing concern in the Kremlin and the Federal Security Service spy agency over a surge in espionage activity by US intelligence agencies against Russian state institutions."

The original iPhone ban kicked in on April 1, with government employees who were involved in the 2024 presidential election among those who were first to be told to ditch Apple's devices. But that was only iPhones, leaving them to continue working on their MacBook Airs and other devices at will.

All of this of course means that we're unlikely to see any of Apple's best iPhones popping up in the Kremlin any time soon.

Tensions between Russia and the United States — and indeed most of the world — continue to be strained over the country's invasion of Ukraine. It isn't clear whether the FSB seriously believes Apple has a back door built into its products or if this is simply theatrics on its part, however.