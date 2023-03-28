Save big on the iPhone 13 lineup with these Amazon UK Spring Sale offers

The iPhone 13 has been out for over a year now and we're seeing fantastic deals across the iPhone 13 lineup regularly. As part of Amazon's UK Spring Sale, there are huge savings to be found on some of the best iPhones on the market.

If you're looking for a new smartphone and want to save some cash then the iPhone 13 is a great option that gives you one of the newest iPhones without breaking the bank.



The iPhone 13 is still one of the most powerful smartphones on the market to this day. However, if you're looking for the latest and greatest then the iPhone 14 Pro or waiting for a potential iPhone 15 later this year could be the way to go.

Huge savings on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro | £1,449 £1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When they were released last year, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max really upped the ante when it came to flagship phones. There's a 120Hz Super Retina XDR display, a Telephoto camera, and up to 1TB of Storage. Now that it's been replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, you can find some epic deals on last year's most powerful iPhone.

Save big on the iPhone 13

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 512GB | £1,079 £809.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPhone 13 is still, to this day, one of the best iPhones for most people. The regular iPhone 13 features excellent cameras, improvements to battery life on the iPhone 12, and a nice selection of colors to brighten things up. This deal is available for 512GB and 256GB models.

iPhone 13 mini for less

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 mini 512GB | £979 £799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPhone 13 mini is the most up-to-date mini iPhone that Apple has released after discontinuing the smaller device for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iPhone 13 mini features excellent cameras, improvements to battery life on the iPhone 12 mini, and a nice selection of colors to pick from. This deal is available for 512GB and 256GB models.

If you're looking for a new iPhone, saving almost 25% on an older model could be the best value for money you'll find without waiting until the iPhone 15 comes out later this year.

The iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini are some of the best iPhones that Apple has ever released and are sure to stay fast and updated for years to come. Grab yourself a deal now!