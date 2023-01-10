Skip iPhone 15 if you don't like the Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16 Pro might not have one

A new report indicates that Apple will bring the Dynamic Island from iPhone 14 Pro to its entire iPhone 15 lineup later this year, but 2024 will see the first iPhone without a notch or island of any kind in the iPhone 16 Pro.

The Elec reports Tuesday that Apple will apply "a hole display to all four iPhone 15 series scheduled to be released in the second half of this year," up from two models with the iPhone 14. This is clearly a reference to the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro, one of the best iPhone features in recent years thanks to its novel use of software to conceal the iPhone's FaceTime camera.

The report cites industry sources confirming Apple's plans to bring the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models this year, both the iPhone 15 Pro and the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max.

No notch 2024

The report says that "Underpanel Face ID" "is expected to be applied from the top lineup of the iPhone 16 series next year." The report says that Face ID will be available, but it will look "like a normal display when this function is not used." However, this doesn't mean there won't be something taking up screen space on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Sadly, and somewhat confusingly, the report says that there will still be a lens hole that is visible for the iPhone's front camera. This could indicate that while the larger Dynamic Island will go, a small camera housing could remain. Regardless, it seems iPhone 16 Pro could have a much more immersive-looking FaceTime array that takes up far less screen real estate.

Looking ahead, the report says that Apple will adopt a future front camera module that is not visible using the same application principle Apple will use to hide some of the TrueDepth housing next year.

In the meantime, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro is shaping up to be a decent upgrade thanks to a new A17 processor, titanium materials, USB-C, and more.