T-Mobile now has a brand new way to buy an iPhone for business

T-Mobile has today announced a brand new plan for business users that gets you a host of Apple business benefits with your iPhone.

"T-Mobile launched the first and only wireless plan that includes Apple Business Essentials, AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more," the company announced on Thursday (opens in new tab).

The new plans are available in the U.S. and should give small businesses "all the tools they need to keep employees connected." T-Mobile is hoping to tap into the 5.4 million new businesses filed in the U.S. last year and help owners "navigating the challenges of running a business for the first time." Together, T-Mobile and Apple are now offering an all-in-one plan that includes 5G, device management, support, cloud storage, and more.

Let's get down to business

The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone works with the iPhone 13 and Apple's other best iPhones. The plans are only for small businesses to help keep businesses and their employees connected. The plans include Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, 200GB of hotspot data per month, an iPhone 13 with new plans, and more.

Apple Business Essentials includes device management, 24/7 support, and iCloud backup and storage in a single subscription. Employees will also get unlimited text, text, and data (plus the aforementioned hotspot allowance.)

Customers can also get unlimited Wi-Fi on select American, Delta, and Alaska Airlines flights, with more including United on the way.

The unlimited texts and data (only 5GB of high-speed) are available in 210 countries.

The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone package costs $50 a month per line if you have six or more lines.

Apple Business Essentials can also be added to existing T-Mobile business plans for $2.99 per month, and all customers can get it free through the end of 2022.

Apple's VP of Enterprise Product Marketing Susan Prescott said "Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses manage the entire lifecycle of their Apple products — from device management and storage, to support and repairs — so they can focus on running and growing their business. The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan from T-Mobile will combine Business Essentials with blazing fast 5G service, a powerful new iPhone 13, and more — making IT even easier for small businesses, so they can do their best work.”