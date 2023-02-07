The iPhone 14 Pro is over 20% faster than the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra

Android is still really struggling to catch up to the iPhone in terms of speed.

As reported by CompareDial, new testing shows that the iPhone 14 Pro is a whopping 21% faster than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The tests, which were performed using Geekbench 5, compared both single-core and multi-core performance across a number of phones.

Specifically, that separation in performance between the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra was found when looking at single-core performance. According to the tests, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1480 for single-core performance whereas the iPhone 14 Pro came in at a score of 1874, a difference of 21%.

In terms of multi-core performance, the difference was smaller but still significant. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra averaged a score of 4584, the iPhone 14 Pro achieved an average score of 5384, a difference of almost 15%.

It's not all bad news for Samsung

While the iPhone 14 Pro handily beats the Galaxy S23 Ultra in both single and multi-core performance, it's not all bad news for Samsung.

As the report notes, "the gap at least appears to be closing. Last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra scored an abysmal 926 for single-core performance and 2911 for multi-core performance. The new S23 Ultra with the revised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip has boosted speeds by 59.83% and 57.47%, respectively."

One thing to keep in mind is that, even though the performance gap is closing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't even out yet. That phone will officially launch on February 17, a full five months after the iPhone 14 Pro was released. So, while the performance gap is closer, Samsung's phone certainly has the benefit of being a much newer phone.

Speaking of a newer phone, we're already only seven months away from the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to bring the Dynamic Island to the regular models, add USB-C to the iPhone for the first time, and upgrade the Wi-Fi chip to Wi-Fi 6E. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame the usual round of camera upgrades.