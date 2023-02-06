The iPhone 14 Pro Max finally has battery life competition — Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max has been the go-to phone for anyone wanting the ultimate in battery life since it was released in September 2022. But there might finally be some competition.

Samsung recently announced its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and early tests suggest that it's a battery life monster. And while it isn't quite up to the standards of Apple's finest, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely the best Android has been able to muster so far.

(But it still isn't an iPhone.)

All the powah

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra has a lot going for it, including a whopping 200-megapixel camera and a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. That chip, coupled with a 5,000mAh battery, means this is now the Android phone to get if you're all about that battery life.

NotebookCheck (opens in new tab) reports that early battery life tests are more than promising. Tech Droider for example put the phone through a suite of tests including gaming, video playback, video recording, and more. In that test, the Galaxy S23 Ultra lasted a solid 11 hours and 15 minutes.

For comparison, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted ten minutes longer at 11 hours and 25 minutes.

As if to illustrate how impressive the Samsung phone's result was, the next Android offering was the Xiaomi 13 Pro at 10 hours and 26 minutes. Last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra? A poor nine hours and 43 minutes on a single charge.

While it's clear that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone for anyone wanting battery life, there is no doubt that a viable Android option now exists as well. At least, in terms of battery life.

But the thing still doesn't run iOS. And that might be a bit of a deal breaker no matter how long it lasts on a charge.