The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the best display ever in a smartphone

In testing conducted by DisplayMate, the company concluded that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has earned the "highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 15 Smartphone Display Performance Records."

Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class Smartphone Display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect. Based on our objective Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 14 Pro Max receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 15 Smartphone Display Performance Records including 7 that are Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect that are listed above.

The score is so high that DisplayMate said that it will have to adjust its scoring to properly score other phones going forward.

There's a lot to like with the iPhone 14 Pro Max display

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a number of display upgrades including an Always-On display and 2000 nits of peak brightness:

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a beautiful surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design in four stunning colors. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes,1 both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance. The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale earlier this month. It is incredibly difficult to find one right now but we can help out with our best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals.