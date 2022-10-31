The iPhone SE 4's bigger screen might not be quite as big as rumored
It's still bigger, but not as big as hoped. Or maybe it is, who knows.
The next iPhone SE was rumored to get a 6.1-inch screen, but Apple has reportedly not yet decided whether it wants to go that far. According to a new report, Apple might instead choose to go with a 5.7-inch screen instead,
We're told that that isn't all that Apple hasn't yet made its mind up about.
Guessing game
Display analyst Ross Young, an oft-reliable source about these things, is the one doing the telling this time around. In a tweet shared with his Super Followers and seen by 9to5Mac, Young says that Apple is yet to finalize its display plans for the next iPhone SE.
Young notes that Apple is considering using a 6.1-inch OLED display from two specific suppliers. But there's also the prospect of going with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD from two suppliers.
Whichever option Apple chooses, it'll be an upgrade from the current iPhone SE's tiny 4.7-inch screen. Rumors previously had Apple revamping the model to look more like the iPhone XR, removing the Home button. That could still happen here, allowing Apple to put a larger screen into the device without stretching its proportions too much.
Using an OLED screen would undoubtedly allow for a better experience thanks to increased contrast and colors, but it would also presumably cost more for Apple to make. The iPhone XR famously used an LCD panel and was derided and lauded for it depending on whether or not people could see the slightly larger bezels and lower pixel count.
Apple's iPhone SE remains the best iPhone for people that want to keep the Home button, but that now looks likely to go away with this iteration. Hopefully, Apple will help to ease that disappointment with a suitably low starting price.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.