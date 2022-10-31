The iPhone SE 4's bigger screen might not be quite as big as rumored

The next iPhone SE was rumored to get a 6.1-inch screen, but Apple has reportedly not yet decided whether it wants to go that far. According to a new report, Apple might instead choose to go with a 5.7-inch screen instead,

We're told that that isn't all that Apple hasn't yet made its mind up about.

Guessing game

Display analyst Ross Young, an oft-reliable source about these things, is the one doing the telling this time around. In a tweet shared with his Super Followers and seen by 9to5Mac, Young says that Apple is yet to finalize its display plans for the next iPhone SE.

Young notes that Apple is considering using a 6.1-inch OLED display from two specific suppliers. But there's also the prospect of going with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD from two suppliers.

Whichever option Apple chooses, it'll be an upgrade from the current iPhone SE's tiny 4.7-inch screen. Rumors previously had Apple revamping the model to look more like the iPhone XR, removing the Home button. That could still happen here, allowing Apple to put a larger screen into the device without stretching its proportions too much.

Using an OLED screen would undoubtedly allow for a better experience thanks to increased contrast and colors, but it would also presumably cost more for Apple to make. The iPhone XR famously used an LCD panel and was derided and lauded for it depending on whether or not people could see the slightly larger bezels and lower pixel count.

Apple's iPhone SE remains the best iPhone for people that want to keep the Home button, but that now looks likely to go away with this iteration. Hopefully, Apple will help to ease that disappointment with a suitably low starting price.