This is the iPhone case that survived a 16,000-foot drop from Alaska Airlines — The $65 Spigen Cryo Armor case that saved the day

A week ago, we heard about the iPhone that survived a 16,000-foot drop from a flight, and now we know how it managed this feat. The phone had taken a plummet because the door on the Alaska Airlines flight ASA1282 flight tore off. The flight landed back safely with no casualties, and one iPhone flung out to tell the tale.

The iPhone, it turns out, had a Spigen case on. The $65 Spigen Cryo Armor protected the phone from taking catastrophic damage, it appears. The company tweeted that the phone was found with their case on it, according to the owner of the phone.

Spigen Cryo Armor case saves the day

MYSTERY SOLVED: IT WAS US ✈️@AlaskaAir @SeanSafyre tl;dr: the iphone's case that survived a 16,000 feet drop from alaska airlines was the spigen cryo armor(receipts below) https://t.co/YoAypHEGaK pic.twitter.com/zFcLWg3KduJanuary 12, 2024 See more

Spigen tweeted out that the iPhone that survived the 16,000-ft drop had a Spigen case on. The case was apparently the Spigen Cryo Armor, as revealed by a friend of Cuong Tran, the owner of the iPhone. The model was the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Spigen posted the screenshot of the text sent by the owner's friend, as well as photos of the phone with the case on. Alaska Airlines mailed the phone back to Tran after it was recovered, and the phone looks perfectly fine in the case despite the massive fall.

Spigen has been making consistently great iPhone cases for a while now, and this drop is a solid testament to the quality of the case. Even if we account for a soft fall, the phone would have reached a pretty high speed, having taken a fall that's approximately the length of over forty-four American football fields. With that context, the case deserves at least some praise, if not all the credit.

The Spigen Cryo Armor is currently available for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series, coming in at $64.99. On Amazon, you can get the case for as low as $23 for some models, like the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.