This is the world's largest iPhone, and it actually works

If you've always wanted an iPhone bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you might be in luck. YouTuber, Matthew Beem, has made what he calls the "world's largest iPhone" and the 6ft+ smartphone actually works!

In the video "I built the world's largest iPhone!", Beem purchased a huge television in Best Buy and converted the home entertainment tech into a working touchscreen. Combined with a Mac mini, Beem was able to create a functioning user experience that looks identical to the iOS we use every day.

In the video, we get to see the Camera app used to take selfies, timers in the Clock app, and even third-party apps like Duolingo. The best use for the massive iPhone, however, is when Beem enters a watch store and purchases a watch with Apple Pay on the behemoth.

After taking the iPhone around New York City via Central Park and the subway, Beem finally heads to Marques Brownlee's MKBHD studio to showcase his project. Brownlee is impressed with how the iPhone actually responds to his touch and even has functioning volume and power buttons. When asked what this size of iPhone should be called, he says, the "Pro Mac Plus Ultra."

While we won't see Apple venturing into the world of ridiculously sized iPhones any time soon, we might be able to see similar-sized devices to interact with Vision Pro when it releases next year.

World's largest iPhone or a Vision Pro headset?

(Image credit: Apple)

A massive iPhone is probably the most impractical device we've ever seen, but it's pretty cool. Now, think about what could be achieved inside Vision Pro. Apple's headset is all about breaking the limits in terms of screen size and physical space, in essence, becoming the biggest Apple product on the market.

We can't wait to try Vision Pro and use apps like Duolingo and even timers in the Clock app far bigger than any physical television could ever be. Until then, Beem's video is a good example of what happens when you want to make the best iPhone even bigger.