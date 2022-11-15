Unreleased Apple Magic Charger appears in photos and is completely pointless

An unreleased Apple Magic Charger has appeared in photos online, with the product looking similar to the existing MagSafe Charger but attached to a slab of metal.

First posted to Twitter by @TheBlueMister, the charger is a Design Validation Test (DVT) part that seems unlikely to see the light of day. However, upon closer inspection, it's easy to see why that might be.

Grand designs

The Apple Magic Charger is similar to the MagSafe Charger in many ways, but this one appears to be placed inside an anodized aluminum-rounded square. In addition, the MagSafe Charger can be titled into a vertical position, which would theoretically allow an iPhone to be charged while remaining usable, as is the case with countless other charging stands.

The problem is that there doesn't appear to be enough ground clearance for an iPhone to attach to the charger in the portrait position — even an iPhone 13 mini would struggle, let alone an iPhone 14 Pro Max — meaning it would have to be used in landscape orientation. That's less than ideal, with MacRumors (opens in new tab) reporting that @TheBlueMister believes this might be why Apple chose not to release the product to the masses.

As for the rest of the charger, it appears to come with a non-detachable USB-C cable for charging purposes which would then need to be connected to a plug of the owner's choosing.

Whether Apple could modify the Magic Charger and release it later remains to be seen. It's also possible that there is another attachment that we don't see here. One that could have lifted the whole thing off the table more, allowing an iPhone to be charged in portrait orientation. But, so far, neither @TheBlueMister nor anyone else has suggested that to be the case.