Video of iPhone 14 Pro in the wild leaked days before its official launch

We're only three days away from the iPhone 14 lineup (sans the new iPhone 14 Plus) releasing to the world. That isn't stopping at least one person who has already gotten their hands on an iPhone 14 Pro in the wild ahead of the launch date.

Shared by the Twitter account DuanRai, the video shows an iPhone 14 Pro in the hands of a mystery person. The video shows the iPhone 14 Pro being turned on, turned around to show off the new Purple colorway, and even a quick demo of the Dynamic Island, the iPhone's new interactive notch (or lack thereof).

The person who got their hands on the phone mentioned that they dare not activate it as Apple and the carrier would be alerted that they got hands-on with the phone days before it was officially released.

You can check out the video below:

Another video has been uploaded to YouTube as well:

The iPhone 14 Pro is only days away

It's always fun to see a new iPhone out in the wild before it is officially released — it's just one more thing to get us all excited before the phone actually comes out. In addition to today's video, the rumors currently point to Wednesday, September 14 as the day we should expect all of the YouTube videos to release. If that holds up, we have another day of videos to binge and enjoy before Friday rolls around.

The iPhone 14 Pro features an upgraded display with up to 2000 nits of brightness, the Dynamic Island, better battery life, Emergency SOS by Satellite, and a new 48-megapixel main camera. The Ultra Wide and Zoom lenses have also been upgraded.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will officially launch around the world on Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will release in October. The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 will release next week on September 23.