You can now use your iPhone to pay for even more stuff in the U.S.

Wix has announced that it has signed a partnership with Stripe that will bring Tap to Pay support to US-based merchants that use its platform.

Tap to Pay is a system that allows people to use their iPhones to accept payments. Payments can be made via Apple Pay or a contactless card, making it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to accept payments on the go and without the need for additional point-of-sale hardware.

Wix says that the whole thing will work via the Wix Owner app on a compatible iPhone.

All tapped out

Before Tap to Pay merchants had to use third-party card payment systems and hardware in order to accept payments from their patrons. That's no longer the case, at least for those who use Wix.

"Using the Wix Owner App and a compatible iPhone, merchants can seamlessly accept and process contactless payments through Wix with only an iPhone from contactless credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets," a Wix statement (opens in new tab) announcing the Stripe partnership reads. "Tap to Pay on iPhone provides an accessible and easy way to streamline the payment transaction process and enable merchants to accept payments from anywhere."

The press release goes on to talk about the flexibility Tap to Pay allows businesses, giving them the ability to "process contactless payments in seconds."

Tap to Pay works just fine on any compatible iPhone, which means an iPhone XS or later running iOS 15.5 or newer. Merchants don't need to rush out to buy Apple's latest or best iPhones just to accept payments, thankfully.

From a customer point of view, this is great news for people who might otherwise have had to pay using cash. More merchants having the tools to accept card and Apple Pay payments is a bonus for those of us who don't carry cash around, for example.