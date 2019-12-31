Apple's Emergency SOS feature is one that not a lot of people are aware of, and that's something that needs to change. Thankfully a woman who was being assaulted was absolutely aware of it and successfully used it to fend off her attacker.

The Emergency SOS feature allows users of iPhones and Apple Watches to press and hold specific buttons to call emergency services with no other interactions required. And everyone should know how to use it.

At around 2 am this past Sunday morning a woman was assaulted at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront after her attacker initially claimed to have lost his own iPhone.