Credit unions in Ireland are adding Apple Pay support to current accounts, according to a new report today.

From Independent.ie:

Credit unions that offer current accounts have added Apple Pay to their services. The move comes as one of the leading credit unions in the State has decided to stop providing its members with the option of a current account. The decision by Savvi Credit Union to drop its current account offering is seen as a blow to moves by the sector to roll out current accounts that come with debit cards. It comes as credit unions are set to make a pitch to get thousands of Ulster Bank current account customers to sign up with them, through the Currentaccount.ie brand. Savvi chief executive Mark Beirne said there was low take-up of the current account option among members.

Apple recently made its own big changes to its websites for Apple Wallet, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash. From yesterday:

Apple has rolled out a new website for Apple Wallet, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash. The new Apple Wallet website talks about everything you can do with the Wallet app, including adding your debit and credit cards, rewards cards, plane tickets, and more. The Wallet app lives right on your iPhone. It's where you securely keep your credit and debit cards, transit cards, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, and more — all in one place. And it all works with iPhone or Apple Watch, so you can take less with you but always bring more.

The news means credit union members in Ireland will be able to use their debit cards to pay for goods using Apple Pay on devices like Apple Watch and iPhone, as well as through Apple's online Apple Pay service on the web.