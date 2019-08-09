Best answer: Most of the many components of the Ninja Foodi are nonstick, but some key plastic parts need serious scrubbing to keep clean. Best to keep extras on hand if you're a frequent Foodi cook.
- Replacement plastic foot: Diffuser for Foodi Cook and Crisp Basket ($9 at NinjaKitchen)
- Extra inner pot: Foodi Ceramic-Coated Inner Pot ($22 at NinjaKitchen)
Ceramic-Coated Parts Good, Plastic Parts Bad
The largest pieces of the Ninja Foodi are the two cooking lids, one each for air frying and pressure cooking, and the cooking bowls, including the vented "Cook & Crisp Basket." Surprisingly, whatever science magic is happening within the Foodi does not splash the lid, so a quick wipe to remove condensation is usually all that's required. The massive inner pot is ceramic-coated nonstick, as is the Cook & Crisp, so they aren't difficult to sponge clean.
The hardest piece to clean are the feet; specifically, the X-shaped Diffuser stand that the Basket rests upon. This piece is plastic, not ceramic-coated, and it sits at the bottom of the pot where all of the juices collect and caramelize. That's delicious on your chicken wings, but not on your cooking tools. I had to scrub hard or rinse between uses.
Replace Parts Or Keep Extras On Hand
Thankfully, Ninja offers individual replacement parts for literally everything on the Foodi. If your diffuser is too grimy, or if you want an extra to swap while the dirty one soaks, you can buy it directly from the company for $9. You can replace the largest parts, including the entire base unit, to the smallest, like the plastic Condensation Collector. If you keep metal tools and hard scrubbers away from the ceramic-coated elements, they should remain nonstick and easy to clean for years.
Our pick
Diffuser for Foodi Cook and Crisp Basket
Replace instead of scrubbing
When the grime on your Diffuser foot finally wins, pick up a replacement from Ninja for a low price.
Our pick
Foodi Ceramic-Coated Inner Pot
Double your fun
If you want to transport food in the pot or cook two dishes between cleaning, having an extra ceramic-coated inner pot from Ninja will be convenient.
