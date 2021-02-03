How to back up your iPhone or iPadSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

What you need to know

  • A number of Apple iCloud services are experiencing an outage.

If you've found yourself watching an iCloud service try and fail to do whatever it's supposed to do, don't worry – you aren't alone. Right now a number of Apple's iCloud services are having all kinds of problems.

Apple is currently reporting outages across Find My, iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Mail, and more. Even iMessage isn't immune to whatever is currently impacting Apple's services. The outages were first spotted by MacRumors.

Apple Services Outage ScreenshotSource: iMore

Anyone struggling as a result of this outage is probably best just waiting for Apple to fix its issues before continuing. No amount of signing in and out of iCloud is going to fix any of this and it's down to Apple to do the thing. Whatever the thing happens to be.

Hopefully Apple isn't just turning servers off and back on again. Unless they're running on Windows, maybe.

