Apple Watch may have saved another life, (almost) five years to the day cince it first went on sale. According to a tweet earlier today a man was alerted to a problem by his Apple Watch with a 911 call putting him into hospital.

According to Twittter user Kevin Nether, his father already suffers from aFib. He was also feeling unwel when his watch alerted him to the severity of the situation ahead of a call to emergency services.

and he knows that's not normal. He called 9-1-1- instantly. Not saying he's out of the weeds yet or anything, still in hospital. But I am super thankful for medical technology to help people know when there is an issue, and it's something you can't sleep off. — Kevin “Panda Lover” Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) April 24, 2020

Tha man is currently in hospital recovering and I'm sure you'll join me in wishing him all the best.

According to May Clinic, aFib is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke and other issues.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Apple Watch has a long history of helping to alert wearers of heart problems even if, as is the case here, they were already aware of difficulties.