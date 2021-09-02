Apple is dealing with another outage, this time relating to its iCloud Mail service. Apple has acknowledged the outage on its online status checker, saying that "some users are affected." It isn't clear exactly how many that is, or what percentage of the user base is currently impacted.

In terms of the issue, Apple also says that users "may be unable to send, receive, or access mail," which is essentially everything they are likely to do with their email.

Apple has historically had issues with its online services and iCloud Mail, in particular, has proven troublesome.