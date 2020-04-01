Apple's Home app has been an annoyance for many today as it has been sending out notifications for HomeKit accessory updates which are simply not available. In a series of posts on the HomeKit subreddit today, it appears that the majority of notifications are for owners of Schlage Sense Door Locks , which could suggest that an update is imminent, but others have chimed in stating that accessories from other manufacturers such as Yale, Vocolinc, Hunter, Fibaro, and First Alert, have also been showing the same.

In our experience, we have seen this issue occur with the Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2, which has been showing updates available off and on since late last year. In the case of Kaiterra, the company has acknowledged the issue via Twitter, stating that it is working on a fix, but stated that it may take "a while". Other oddities with this issue include notifications appearing on some iOS devices but not others despite being logged into the same iCloud account.

Unfortunately, there is no known solution for users experiencing the issue, which means that update messages in the home app may be around for a while. If you are annoyed by the notification badge on the Home app's icon, you can turn it off over in settings using the following steps: