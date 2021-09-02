Multiple reports indicate that the popular photo app Instagram is experiencing an outage right now.

According to reports on Downdetector, there has been a big spike in reported outages on Instagram in the last hour, and Instagram down is also trending on Twitter. Some users have also reported problems with Facebook, suggesting there might be a wider problem with Facebook's servers as opposed to Instagram's app in general. The same is true of WhatsApp where there is a noticeable spike in reports. Users on DD have reported issues with the app, servers, and also the Instagram website.

The 'Instagramdown' hashtag is also trending on Twitter as users have flocked to report issues with the service.

In a statement to iMore, Facebook has confirmed the outage stating:

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

The news comes just two days removed from an Instagram announcement that will require all users to tell the company when their birthday is, to help create a safer experience for young people on its platform. From Instagram:

This information allows us to create new safety features for young people, and helps ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group. Recent examples include changes we made in March to prevent adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don't follow them, and last month we started to default new accounts belonging to people under the age of 16 into a private setting.

This story is developing