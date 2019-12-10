And who better to do that than Stephen Hacket , a man with more obsolete Macs than most people can name.

The new 2019 Mac Pro goes up for pre-order today and that will signal the long overdue death of the 2013 model. Long in the tooth is one way of describing it. A design that should never happened and was then left to wither on the vine, is another. And now it's time to say goodbye.

During a great 7-minute video Hacket sets about reminding us all just what the 2013 Mac Pro was, why it was awesome – at first – and why it ultimately needed to go away much sooner than it did. Apple admitted that the Mac Pro found itself backed into a thermal corner and it's taken entirely too long to fight its way back out.

But here were are, with a new Mac Pro. So long as you have the money to buy one instead of a small car, of course.

