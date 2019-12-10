What you need to know
- Apple is replacing the 2013 Mac Pro today.
- The machine hasn't been updated in years.
- It was great on day one. But things started to unravel quickly.
The new 2019 Mac Pro goes up for pre-order today and that will signal the long overdue death of the 2013 model. Long in the tooth is one way of describing it. A design that should never happened and was then left to wither on the vine, is another. And now it's time to say goodbye.
And who better to do that than Stephen Hacket, a man with more obsolete Macs than most people can name.
During a great 7-minute video Hacket sets about reminding us all just what the 2013 Mac Pro was, why it was awesome – at first – and why it ultimately needed to go away much sooner than it did. Apple admitted that the Mac Pro found itself backed into a thermal corner and it's taken entirely too long to fight its way back out.
But here were are, with a new Mac Pro. So long as you have the money to buy one instead of a small car, of course.
