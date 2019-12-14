Apple has finally updated its iTunes Remote app to bring support for Dark Mode in iOS, as well as Apple Music and Apple TV in macOS Catalina.

The release of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 brought with it support for controlling media playback, a feature with had previously been broken after iTunes was discontinued in Catalina. The update to the iTunes Remote App means you can now use it with enhanced controls for Apple Music and Apple TV on macOS Catalina.

The app also now supports Dark Mode. It's the first time the app has been updated since November 30, 2018. The full feature description of the iTunes Remote app states: