What you need to know
- Apple's iTunes Remote app has been updated to support Dark Mode.
- It also now has support for Apple Music and Apple TV in macOS Catalina.
- It previously hadn't been updated since November 30, 2018.
Apple has finally updated its iTunes Remote app to bring support for Dark Mode in iOS, as well as Apple Music and Apple TV in macOS Catalina.
The release of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 brought with it support for controlling media playback, a feature with had previously been broken after iTunes was discontinued in Catalina. The update to the iTunes Remote App means you can now use it with enhanced controls for Apple Music and Apple TV on macOS Catalina.
The app also now supports Dark Mode. It's the first time the app has been updated since November 30, 2018. The full feature description of the iTunes Remote app states:
iTunes Remote is the best way to control Apple Music, iTunes, or the Apple TV app from anywhere in your home. Simply download the app to your iPhone or iPad, and connect directly to Apple Music, iTunes, or the Apple TV app on your Mac or PC.
With iTunes Remote you can:
• Access your Apple Music, Apple TV, or iTunes libraries • Browse music by artist, albums, and songs • Browse movies, TV shows, and podcasts • Create and edit playlists • See upcoming songs with Up Next • Search your entire Apple Music, Apple TV, or iTunes libraries • Explore shared Apple Music, Apple TV, or iTunes libraries • Listen with AirPlay • Send music to AirPlay speakers • Group speakers together to play music in multiple rooms at the same time • Set the volume on each speaker independently
Version 4.5 is available to download from the App Store now.
