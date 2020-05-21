Jailbreakers look set for a new dawn after the team behind the popular unc0ver jailbreak announced a new tool that will support all iPhone and iPads regardless of the version of iOS and iPadOS they are running.

A tweet by the unc0ver Team suggested that a new version 5.0 update is around the corner that makes use of a new 0day kernel vulnerability.

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. — unc0ver Team (@unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

Jailbreaking allows users to run apps that have been installed via non-Apple sources. Sideloaded apps don't come from the App Store and aren't held to the same security and privacy standards, either. That does allow for some apps and system changes that wouldn't normally be possible but it also strips away some of the protections Apple puts into place to keep users and their data safe.

What does all this mean for jailbreakers? They should now update to iOS 13.5 and wait for the newly updated jailbreak tool to be released, according to the team.

In terms of jailbreaking, this is a monumental development for the community. One of the most prominent alternatives to unv0cer, Checkra1n, can only be used on devices running Apple's A11 Bionic chip, so the iPhone 8, X, or anything older. This new release from unc0ver will purportedly grant jailbreaking capabilities to any iOS device running the latest software. iOS 13.5 was only released to the public in the last 24 hours, so this really is something. It will enable users, if they wish, to jailbreak Apple's most recent iOS devices including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the 2020 iPad Pro.

Not only that, but it also looks like this time around, unc0ver has bagged itself a sponsorship from phonerebel.com, an iPhone accessory company that makes cases.

Whilst unc0ver notes on its website that jailbreaking is technically legal and that any jailbreak software can be uninstalled, it does come with some fairly hefty risks including voiding your iPhone's warranty, data loss, and more.