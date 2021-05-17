The Japanese magazine who has been famous for its amazing Pokémon coverage, CoroCoro, has revealed on its website that it would be giving a one-of-a-kind Nintendo Switch dock to its readers through a competition. The unique dock features a special design featuring Meganium and Pichu, both of whom are found on the cover art of New Pokémon Snap. The dock is also signed by Pokémon artist Machito Gomi, which is sure to make any Pokémon hardware collector glassy-eyed.

To enter the giveaway, Japanese CoroCoro readers are asked to submit their best in-game photographs from New Pokémon Snap to the publication. As a game that centers around photography, there are of course all sorts of methods that players can use to take the perfect shots.

Two official Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch consoles have already been released. The classic Nintendo Switch console with a Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! theme, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite with a Pokémon Sword and Shield theme are only two of amazing the limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles. This dock, however, is one-of-a-kind, and the envy of all New Pokémon Snap fans.