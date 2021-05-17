What you need to know
- CoroCoro is a Japanese magazine known for its extensive coverage and leaks of Pokémon information.
- The publication is giving away a unique Nintendo Switch dock through a competition being held for its readers.
- The Nintendo Switch dock features Meganium, Pichu, and a camera, celebrating New Pokémon Snap.
The Japanese magazine who has been famous for its amazing Pokémon coverage, CoroCoro, has revealed on its website that it would be giving a one-of-a-kind Nintendo Switch dock to its readers through a competition. The unique dock features a special design featuring Meganium and Pichu, both of whom are found on the cover art of New Pokémon Snap. The dock is also signed by Pokémon artist Machito Gomi, which is sure to make any Pokémon hardware collector glassy-eyed.
To enter the giveaway, Japanese CoroCoro readers are asked to submit their best in-game photographs from New Pokémon Snap to the publication. As a game that centers around photography, there are of course all sorts of methods that players can use to take the perfect shots.
Two official Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch consoles have already been released. The classic Nintendo Switch console with a Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! theme, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite with a Pokémon Sword and Shield theme are only two of amazing the limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles. This dock, however, is one-of-a-kind, and the envy of all New Pokémon Snap fans.
Snap into action
New Pokémon Snap
Strike a pose
Use your trusty camera to explore the depths of the brand-new Lental Region in this sequel to the Nintendo 64's Pokémon Snap. Observe Pokémon in their natural environments and catch them interacting with other creatures as well as the world around them. Who knows, you might even stumble across something rare!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods Max don't support Apple Music's lossless songs, Apple says
Apple's new lossless Apple Music won't work with AirPods Max, Apple reportedly told T3.
We're hoping for improved Home screen customization in iOS 15
With WWDC just weeks away, we're going to soon see what iOS 15 has in store for us. But one thing that I hope it improves is Home screen customization and even theming.
Apple announces two new Apple Watch Pride bands and a watch face
Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop and more are coming to help celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT.)
What are the best games with motion controls on the Switch?
Whether you're steering, aiming, or performing surgery, these are the best motion control games on the Nintendo Switch.