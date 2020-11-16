What you need to know
- JerryRigEverything has run iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max through the usual durability tests.
- Apple might be on to something with its Ceramic Shield, but it still isn't scratchproof.
Now that iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available to buy it was only a matter of time before Zack 'JerryRigEverything' Nelson took a knife and a power drill to them. And that's exactly what has now happened.
At least I think it has. I was watching through my fingers. Those poor iPhones!
Its time to Durability Test the new iPhone 12 Pro MAX
I don't want to spoil the fun because everyone should watch the full video – Nelson does some great work, even if I couldn't bring myself to do what he does! But there's one thing that does stand out – this round of testing appears to show that the Ceramic Shield adds at least a little scratch protection.
Nelson does manage to scratch the new iPhones at the same rating as an iPhone 11-series device, but the scratches are much less pronounced. Still, anyone wanting to make sure their iPhone stays in pristine condition should still add a screen protector – Apple doesn't tout Ceramic Shield as adding any kind of scratch resistance. It's all about that drop protection, see.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
