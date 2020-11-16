At least I think it has. I was watching through my fingers. Those poor iPhones!

Now that iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available to buy it was only a matter of time before Zack 'JerryRigEverything' Nelson took a knife and a power drill to them. And that's exactly what has now happened.

Its time to Durability Test the new iPhone 12 Pro MAX

I don't want to spoil the fun because everyone should watch the full video – Nelson does some great work, even if I couldn't bring myself to do what he does! But there's one thing that does stand out – this round of testing appears to show that the Ceramic Shield adds at least a little scratch protection.

Nelson does manage to scratch the new iPhones at the same rating as an iPhone 11-series device, but the scratches are much less pronounced. Still, anyone wanting to make sure their iPhone stays in pristine condition should still add a screen protector – Apple doesn't tout Ceramic Shield as adding any kind of scratch resistance. It's all about that drop protection, see.