Health insurance companies seem to be learning that Apple Watch can help it save money by getting people moving. Insurance company John Hancock is now offering customers an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $25 if they use it to become more active. Presumably saving the company money in the long run.

The new John Hancock Vitality Apple Watch program, spotted by 9to5Mac, sees customers receive an Apple Watch Series 5 in 40mm size for $25, although they can pay more and upgrade to a cellular or 44mm model instead.

No matter which they buy, the program works the same. Customers earn points by meeting movement targets. Those targets differ depending on a customer's fitness levels, with the aim being to accrue enough points to cover the monthly payment towards the watch.