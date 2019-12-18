Jonathan Morrison has released a fresh new Mac Pro video, in which he tries (successfully) to run a 16K timeline in Final Cut Pro X, using only half of the Mac Pro's graphics processing power.

Morrison has endeavored to put the new 2019 Mac Pro through its paces best he can. Just a few days ago he gave it to two world-renowned music producers to try and test the Mac Pro's limit using Logic, a rather large session and many hundreds of plugins. Naturally, the Mac Pro didn't break sweat.

Perhaps then, something a bit more visual can finally start to stretch the Mac Pro a little? Don't count on it. In his latest video, Morrison highlights the graphics capabilities of the Mac Pro. In particular, its Afterburner Accelerator Card, which offloads the processing of ProRes and ProRes RAW footage to the card and away from the CPU and the MPX graphics modules.

To begin with, he removed one of the Vega II MPX modules, just to make things interesting. Then, he ran a 4.5K Multi-Cam project in Final Cut Pro X. The video was all ProRes, 4444 XQ video. First, he ran 9 streams at full quality, in real-time and unrendered without even nudging the CPUs. Eventually, he started running 16 4.5K streams all alongside one another. As expected, the Mac Pro didn't even flinch. You can check out the full 5-minute video below!