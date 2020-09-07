Our very own Lory Gil has already reviewed the 2020 27-inch iMac and waxed poetic about its new nano-texture display. But sometimes you need to see it to believe it. YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has made that possible with a video all about the new machine. And that gorgeous new matte display.

Apple debuted the nano-texture display with the arrival of the Pro Display XDR screen back last year and we've been lusting after it ever since. At $1000 on an already costly display, we didn't expect it to come to iMac quite as soon as it did. But here it is, and it only costs $500. Bargain, right?

As it turns out, it might be. Over to Lory.

The nano-texture glass 27-inch iMac display is reason enough, in my opinion, to upgrade from an older iMac if you don't care who made the silicon inside.

Still not convinced? Check out Morrison's video where he puts two iMacs beside a window. The difference between the glossy and nano-textured screens is remarkable.