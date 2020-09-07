What you need to know
- Jonathan Morrison reviewed the new 27-inch iMac.
- He shows the difference between nano-texture and glossy screens.
- The $500 price difference might be worth it after all.
Our very own Lory Gil has already reviewed the 2020 27-inch iMac and waxed poetic about its new nano-texture display. But sometimes you need to see it to believe it. YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has made that possible with a video all about the new machine. And that gorgeous new matte display.
Apple debuted the nano-texture display with the arrival of the Pro Display XDR screen back last year and we've been lusting after it ever since. At $1000 on an already costly display, we didn't expect it to come to iMac quite as soon as it did. But here it is, and it only costs $500. Bargain, right?
As it turns out, it might be. Over to Lory.
The nano-texture glass 27-inch iMac display is reason enough, in my opinion, to upgrade from an older iMac if you don't care who made the silicon inside.
Still not convinced? Check out Morrison's video where he puts two iMacs beside a window. The difference between the glossy and nano-textured screens is remarkable.
See what I mean?
27-inch iMac (2020)
Bottom line: On the surface, this iMac looks just like any iMac from so many years past, but its what's inside that counts, and this little guy has a lot.
The Good
- Much faster
- 1080p webcam
- Matte option
- All SSD
- True Tone display
The Bad
- Not Apple silicon
- No new design
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stephen Hackett installed Mac Pro wheels live on stream. It wasn't easy.
Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hacket promised to install wheels on his Mac Pro live on stream. And it wasn't as easy as any of us had hoped.
Apple could ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first, rest later
Supply chain sources claim Apple's 6.1-inch iPhones are coming first with the others following later.
The Withings ScanWatch packs ECG, Sp02 features, and 30-day battery life
The smartwatch market continues to grow and the latest from Withings is all about keeping you healthy.
Upgrading your iMac's memory yourself is cheaper than going through Apple
Apple's options for additional RAM on the iMac are super expensive. Save a little (a lot) of money by getting third-party RAM and doing it yourself.