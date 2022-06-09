What you need to know
- Apple has agreed to pay developers $100M to settle an antitrust lawsuit.
- Apple was sued by developers in a 2019 class-action lawsuit claiming Apple had an abusive monopoly over iOS App Distribution including a very high 30% commission rate.
- A judge has said she wants to see more numbers behind a $27 million attorney fee included in the settlement.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers says she wants to see more math behind the calculation of a $27 million developer fee included in the $100 million App Store lawsuit settlement fee agreed by Apple and developers.
As Law360 reports, Judge Gonzalez Rogers has already approved at $100 million settlement fee proposed by Apple to settle the lawsuit but wants to see more information about the numbers behind a $27 million attorney fee request, including how much that figure will reduce developers' payouts by.
The deadline for developers to apply for a payout has now passed, with eligible class members (estimated to be 67,000) expected to receive the following:
- 51% will get a minimum payment of $250
- 23% will get a minimum payment of $500
- 11% will get a minimum payment of $1,000
- 4% will get a minimum payment of $1,500
- 6% will get a minimum payment of $2,000
- 2% will get a minimum payment of $3,500
- 2% will get a minimum payment of $ 5,000
- 1% will get a minimum payment of $10,000
- 1% will get a minimum payment of $20,000
- 1% will get a minimum payment of $30,000
The Epic Games-backed Coalition for App Fairness has branded the settlement as a "sham", stating the settlement "does nothing to address the structural, foundational problems facing all developers, large and small, undermining innovation and competition in the app ecosystem." Only a few small actual policy changes were made as part of the settlement, which clarifies that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app, along with an expansion to price points, and a new fund to assist US developers.
iOS 16 Lock Screen customization is a good sign of things to come
The headliner feature in iOS 16 is Lock Screen customization. While it's not exactly the specific personalization I was looking for in iOS, it's a step in the right direction for things to come.
iPadOS 16 is going to be a serious boon for on-the-go productivity
For years, the iPad could not be a full laptop replacement because of how restrictive iPadOS was. It looks like that's changing with iPadOS 16.
Ted Lasso fans, you're going to want to sit down before reading this
Fans of the huge Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso better hope the upcoming third season is a good one!
Small iPhone 13 mini, small environmental impact with these cases
Want to reduce plastic waste? Minimize your carbon footprint by choosing an eco-friendly case for your iPhone 13 mini.