What you need to know
- A lawsuit over Apple's claims its iPhone is water-resistant has been thrown out.
- Two plaintiffs had alleged that Apple had been misleading and false about how much water the iPhone could withstand.
- They said this mean the iPhone was double the cost of an average smartphone.
A judge in Manhattan has dismissed claims that Apple mislead consumers regarding the water-resistance of the iPhone.
From Reuters:
A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc (AAPL.O) of misleading consumers about how resistant its iPhones are to water exposure.
Apple's advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone's resistance to damage when submerged or otherwise exposed to water, including that some models could survive depths of 4 meters (13.1 feet) for 30 minutes.
Plaintiffs claimed that Apple's assertion was "false and misleading" and meant that Apple could charge more than twice the price of the average smartphone. While the judge stated that the plaintiffs "plausibly alleged that Apple's ads could mislead consumers" they failed to show that their phones were damaged were liquid contact that Apple had promised they could stand. The judge also found no proof of fraud and said there was a lack of evidence that Apple had willfully overstated its water-resistance claims.
Many of Apple's most-recent best iPhones including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 offer strong water resistance, and Apple routinely markets its devices as child or toddler-proof as one of its strongest suits.
The company is expected to unveil a new 5G iPhone SE in the spring of 2022 to replace its popular lowered-priced iPhone SE.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
I'm very excited for Face ID with a Mask — here's why
Apple's latest shot at making life easier with a face mask on is much better than its previous solution.
EU extends digital COVID certificate acceptance across the EU and UK
The EU has this week announced new measures to ensure that digital COVID certificates are accepted for a period of 9 months after vaccination across all member states and the UK.
Review — Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the action RPG I've waited decades for
Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings action RPG elements to the established Pokémon-catching formula. In many ways, it's the game we've wanted for over two decades. But there's no excuse for the shoddy graphics.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.