"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is a show that intends to make sure the content keeps on coming despite the current lockdown situation that its stars find themselves in. They might be couped up in their mansions with nothing to do, but they can still record the show thanks to a steady supply of iPhones.

According to a new Elle report, new iPhones are delivered to each member of the family every week with filming done by the sisters themselves.

Every Monday, a safely-masked showrunner drops off brand new iPhones to their security teams, and picks up the ones they've used to film themselves that week. There's usually around 16 hours of total footage, which is just enough for the show's editorial department to string together story lines.

Nothing has been left to chance, either. The production team hired a technician who "put on a precautionary hazmat suit" before going into the homes to make sure the lighting was sufficient. Nobody wants poor quality content on their TV, after all.

If you want to read an article in which celebrities realize that looking after their own kids isn't as easy as handing them off to someone else, give the full Elle article a read. Or just wait for the next episode of KUWTK. Assuming they all remembered to charge their iPhones overnight, of course.