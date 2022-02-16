OK, I'll admit it. At the ripe old age of uncomfortably-close-to-forty I have a tendency to forget exactly what my age is. It isn't even wishful thinking — I just can't remember. But as tends to be the case, there's an app for that.

Or at least there is now after developer Josh Holtz released the aptly-named 'What's My Age Again' app. But it isn't really an app at all — it's a means to an end and that end is to get widgets onto your Home screen that'll always remind you how old you are. Need to remember how old the dog is? It'll do that, too.

"What's My Age Again" is the best, easiest, and quickest way to remember your age. It's all viewable right on your Home Screen or Widget Sidebar. Just swipe over the the widget to see your age! This app is not only for your own age though! We all struggle with remembering ages of loved ones. There is a second widget that can be used for: - Your children (widget will even show weeks and months for your little ones) - Your parents and grandparents (math is really hard some times) - Your your significant other so you can show them their age from your own phone

This might just be the best iPhone app that you didn't even know that you needed. But now you do!

You can download What's My Age Again from the App Store now. It's a free download with optional in-app purchases unlocking customizable widgets and supporting the developer for a job well done.