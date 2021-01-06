Keep track of SpaceX rocket launches with the excellent Pocket Rocket

If you're someone who likes to keep track of all the SpaceX launches you're probably also someone who hates to miss one, too. Thankfully, as Apple says, there's an app for that. That app is Pocket Rocket.

Available for both iPhone and iPad, Pocket Rocket reminds you when a SpaceX launch is happening while also providing all kinds of information about the launch itself. Couple that with a live stream of the launch so you won't miss a thing and you're going to be in rocket-launching heaven.

For what might seem like a fairly simple app on the surface, Pocket Rocket has a ton to offer with much of it available as part of the base app, without any subscriptions.

Base Features for All Users: Day-Of Reminder notification about every Upcoming Launch.

Full access to all features of the app! What you see is what you get.

See dates and countdowns for each launch, so you know exactly when they will happen.

Interact with your favorite rockets in a 3D view, and in AR.

Livestream every launch directly from the app!

Beyond that there are three different tiers of subscription available, all unlocking additional features ranging from updates when a launch date changes to new decals in-app.

Of course, you don't actually need to open the app if you take advantage of Pocket Rocket's iOS 14 Home screen widgets.

Just to set the appropriate expectations, here’s what everyone can expect from the widget for every launch, starting at T - 24 hours :) pic.twitter.com/ZCeWhtzxLB — Pocket Rocket App (@pcktrcktapp) November 30, 2020

The Pocket Rocket app is available from the App Store now, priced at $3.99 out the gate. In-app subscriptions are available on both a monthly and yearly base, too.